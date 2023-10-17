Khategaon Assembly Constituency: Congmen Yearning For A Local Touch

Representative Image

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): Congress supporters in Khategaon Assembly Constituency in Dewas district have been yearning for a local candidate to contest from this seat, but have been disappointed every time since the constituency came into existence in 1952. On each occasion, an outsider, be it from Dewas, Kannod, or even Indore has been given a ticket, much to the consternation of the local leaders.

This time as well, the party is thinking of fielding Deepak Joshi as its official candidate after he switched from BJP to Congress. In 2018, Joshi contested on a BJP ticket from Hatpipliya and was defeated by Congress party's Manoj Choudhary. Joshi is currently staying in Dewas. Local resentment can be gauged from the fact that some unidentified persons put up posters against Joshi at major intersections in the town.

Notably, Kannod is also a part of the Khategaon assembly constituency, but number of voters in Khategaon tehsil is higher. Therefore, the people here have been demanding from both parties that they give tickets to a local candidate from Khategaon. At present, the BJP has declared its candidate, and he is a local, so now the Congress supporters have pinned their hope that the Congress too would follow suit.

As per the sources, apart from Deepak Joshi, there were more than half a dozen other leaders from the Congress, including Laxminarayan Bandawala, Gautam Bantu Gurjar, Rajkumari Kailash Kundal, Manish Chaudhary, Manoj Holani, Om Patel, and Mukesh Patel Hathnori, vying for a ticket.

State Congress president Kamal Nath has announced from different platforms that tickets would be given to local leaders based on a survey.

Khategaon falls in Dewas district, and it is categorised as a rural seat. There are a total of 2,07,365 voters in the seat, which includes 1,08,388 male voters, and 98,973 female voters. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Khategaon recorded a voter turnout of 82.4%. In 2013 the turnout was 79.72%, and in 2008 it was 74.1%.

Congress has so far fielded these candidates in Khategaon Assembly (since 1952)

Manjula Bai Wagle - From Indore

Mor Singh Chavda – From Dewas

Ballabh Das Dhoot – From Kannod

Mojiram Patel – From Satwas

Subhadra Joshi – From Kannod

Indrani Sharma – From Dewas

Kailash Kundal – From Kannod

Narayan Singh Chaudhary – From Hatpipliya

Rajkumari Kundal – From Kannod

Shyam Holani – From Kantaphod

Om Patel – From Satwas

(With inputs from Punit Jain)