Khargone violence: They took law in their hands, now law will take them in its hands, says VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP President VD Sharma said here on Monday the incident which happened in Khargone was very unfortunate. Now, law would take those anti-social elements in its hands who took law in their hands.

Sharma said the way in which instability was brought in Khargone by attacking people those responsible for it would get a befitting reply.

At any cost the desperados would not be spared.

At the same time, he said, the administrative officers who were negligent will also be punished, he said

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:12 PM IST