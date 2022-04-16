Khargone violence: There is complete peace, govt will rebuild houses damaged, realise amount from rioters, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday there was complete peace in Khargone and the state government would rebuild the houses which were damaged by rioters.

Talking to media persons Chouhan said as many as 10 houses were completely damaged and 70 were partially damaged.

"Of the houses vandalized by rioters and property set on fire there are 10 houses which were completely damaged. These houses will be rebuilt. The government will fully cooperate", he said.

"The number of partially damaged houses is 70. These will be repaired and made better with the help of the government", he added.

CM said arrangements were being made for free treatment of those who were injured. They will not be allowed to face any problem. Livelihood of people affected by the riot would be restored.

"The government will give full help, so that their business can start again. The list which has come to me has 16 such people in it", he said.

CM assured people that the loss people had suffered will be fully compensated. Now the government will do it. Later the amount will be recovered from the rioters.

"Whoever they may be, we will not leave any of our own brothers and sisters alone in the time of crisis. The government is with them", he assured.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:23 PM IST