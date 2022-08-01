Khajuraho: Villagers submit memorandum to SDM on condition of schools

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of government schools in Bijawar is pathetic, driving the villagers of Dharampura to submit a memorandum to the SDM concerned in this regard.

The villagers alleged that apart from the pathetic condition of the schools, an arbitrary attitude was being adopted by the teachers posted in these schools.

The memorandum said the government was making every effort to improve the level of education. But in Chhatarpur, the officers were least concerned over the condition of the schools and attitude of the teachers. The education system in more than a dozen schools in the Bijawar block of the district has completely collapsed. The situation in Khaira and Kishangarh Sankul is that schools do not open regularly.

The villagers from more than a dozen villages were led by Sachin Dubey in submitting the memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Seladia.

The memorandum named several teachers, who villagers alleged, didn’t come to school regularly and thus played with the future of students. The villagers submitted applications to authorities many times but no action was taken.

When contacted district project coordinator, education centre Chhatarpur RP Lakher said the memorandum had been submitted to the Bijawar SDM and he had taken cognizance of the matter.