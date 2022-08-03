Khajuraho: Raneh Falls to get ropeway facility

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists will soon be able to access the ropeway facility at Raneh Falls, a famous tourist destination in Khajuraho. The ropeway will be installed from the parking lot to the shore of Ken River. The move to include Raneh Falls in the proposed ropeway facility list of Madhya Pradesh Government is being attributed to the continuous efforts of Khajuraho MP Vishnu Datt Sharma.

BJP district general secretary, Arvind Pateriya, shedding more light on the development, said that the ropeway facility is being introduced keeping tourism sector in mind as this will not just provide ease to tourists but also help in increasing the economy from tourism.

Read Also Khajuraho: Villagers submit memorandum to SDM on condition of schools