Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of parliament (MP) of Khajuraho, VD Sharma distributed acceptance letters of Ladli Behena yojana to the beneficiaries of the scheme in Rajnagar and Chandala constituencies of Chhatarpur on Friday, official sources said.

On the occasion, Sharma informed that all the beneficiaries of the scheme will receive Rs one thousand in their bank accounts on Saturday.

In his statements to the media-persons, MP Sharma stated that in light of the financial assistance of Rs One thousand being provided to the women of the state, immense elation is prevailing among them. Rangolis are being made in every house and lamps are being lit as a symbol of joy.

After handing over the acceptance letters to the female beneficiaries of the scheme, MP Sharma also participated in the gram sabha. He said that the women of the state are getting empowered financially. Furthermore, he opined that the scheme will play a pivotal role in bringing about a positive turn in the lives of women of the state.

Alongside Sharma, Chandala MLA Rajesh Prajapati, Malkhan Singh, Arvind Pateriya and public representatives were also present.

