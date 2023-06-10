 Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKhajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

On the occasion, Sharma informed that all the beneficiaries of the scheme will receive Rs one thousand in their bank accounts on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of parliament (MP) of Khajuraho, VD Sharma distributed acceptance letters of Ladli Behena yojana to the beneficiaries of the scheme in Rajnagar and Chandala constituencies of Chhatarpur on Friday, official sources said.

On the occasion, Sharma informed that all the beneficiaries of the scheme will receive Rs one thousand in their bank accounts on Saturday.

In his statements to the media-persons, MP Sharma stated that in light of the financial assistance of Rs One thousand being provided to the women of the state, immense elation is prevailing among them. Rangolis are being made in every house and lamps are being lit as a symbol of joy.

After handing over the acceptance letters to the female beneficiaries of the scheme, MP Sharma also participated in the gram sabha. He said that the women of the state are getting empowered financially. Furthermore, he opined that the scheme will play a pivotal role in bringing about a positive turn in the lives of women of the state.

Alongside Sharma, Chandala MLA Rajesh Prajapati, Malkhan Singh, Arvind Pateriya and public representatives were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Security Guard Stabbed While Resisting Theft Bid
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Khajuraho MP Sharma Distributes Acceptance Letters To Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Madrasas Operational Across The State To Be Inspected Thoroughly: CM Chouhan

Madrasas Operational Across The State To Be Inspected Thoroughly: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Told To Get Info About Booths, Work Hard To Defeat BJP In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Told To Get Info About Booths, Work Hard To Defeat BJP In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur City Turns Into Garbage Dump, Civic Body In Slumber

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur City Turns Into Garbage Dump, Civic Body In Slumber

MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies

MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies