Khadge Should Apologise For Atrocities On Tribals: BJP Chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma on Tuesday sought an apology from All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge for atrocities committed on tribals during Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

His reaction came after Kharge opened front against Shivraj government during his visit to Sagar on Tuesday. “If Khadge considers himself a dalit , then he should thank BJP government who is going to build a magnificent Ravidas temple in Sagar,” Sharma said.

Mounting attack on Khadge, he said Dhanprasad who belonged to SC was burnt alive by people of another community in Sagar but no action was taken against them.

He added that Madhya Pradesh was a Hindi belt state but Khadge’s son Priyank Khadge had been opposing use of Hindi language. He also sought explanation from Khadge over controversial remark by Randeep Surjewala in which he described voters of BJP as demons.

