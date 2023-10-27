 Kept Away From Poll Campaign, Uma Bharti Leaves For Himalayas
Takes government to task over Bhojshala and Someshwar temple.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti is set to leave for the Himalayas after being kept away from BJP poll campaigns.

Uma tweeted on Thursday that she was leaving for her native village, from where she would go to Orchha to have a darshan of Ram Raja Sarkar, and, then, leave for the Himalayas.

She further tweeted that she would pray to God for the formation of the BJP government in the state. She also criticised the state and Central governments over various issues.

According to Uma, the idol of Goddess Saraswati could not be brought to her abode at Bhojshala in Dhar, although the BJP has been ruling the state. Despite the assurance by a national office-bearer of the party, the doors of Someshwar temple in Raisen and Vijay temple in Vidisha were not opened, she said.

Uma said that she would brood over what the BJP government had done to fulfil the people’s dreams and that she expressed her unhappiness about the work done by the government for cow protection.

Four days ago, Uma had tweeted, expressing her desire to campaign for the party. However, when the BJP did not make a schedule for her campaign, she decided to go out of the state.

article-image

