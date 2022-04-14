Kenya national tests Covid-19 positive in Jabalpur; contact tracing begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 61-year-old Kenya national has been tested positive for Coronavirus in Jabalpur. Health department team has begun the contact tracing, according to the official.

The man, who was staying at a city hotel, had fever and the doctor had advised him to get tested for Coronavirus. The foreign national had given the sample for the testing at a private lab and as per the report, he has been diagnosed with the infection.

A team from the health department visited him at the hotel and inquired about his health. The patient showed no symptoms of coronavirus, however, he has been admitted to Covid-19 ward of the medical college, said officials. Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said, “The contact tracing of Kenya national who has been tested Corona positive has begun. A team from the health department visited the hotel on Thursday to test other hotel staff who came in contact with the patient. Health department is keeping a close watch on the situation in the city. We are trying to get details of Kenya national.”

Two other people were admitted to Marble City Hospital here after they were tested positive for Covid-19. The two patients have no symptoms of corona.

