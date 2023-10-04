'Ken-Betwa Project Has Been Approved, It Will Change Image Of Bundelkhand Region,' Says MP CM Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Ken-Betwa project was approved and it would change the live of the people of the Bundelkhand region.

"It is a fortunate day for MP, especially for the Bundelkhand region which had lagged behind in the race of development. We did the rest of the development work but the land of Bundelkhand needed water. Today, I am happy to say our Ken-Betwa project has been accepted. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Chouhan said.

The Ken Betwa Project will work to change the image and lives of the people of Bundelkhand. Under this project, through the Ken Betwa link, 10,62,000 hectares of land will be irrigated in the state. 62 lakh people in Bundelkhand will get drinking water, he added.

"A 103 Megawatt hydropower and 27 Megawatt solar plant would also be installed. Two electricity projects are also proposed with the capacity of 72 Megawatt," the CM added.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also took on the Congress party and said that they did not do anything for the Bundelkhand region.

'Congress has not done anything for Bundelkhand'

"Congress has not done anything for Bundelkhand. It is the BJP government that has increased the irrigation capacity in Madhya Pradesh, which was only 7.50 lakh hectares in 2003, to 47 lakh hectares. The work that is going on to expand it to 65 lakh hectares," he added.

With the addition of 10,62,000 lakh hectare irrigation capacity from Ken Betwa project, the irrigation capacity of Madhya Pradesh will increase to over 75 lakh hectares, the CM said.

He added that the Congress government kept the projects pending but BJP's double engine government got the projects on the ground and changed the picture of Madhya Pradesh.

Ken-Betwa Link Project is the river interlinking project

Ken-Betwa Link Project is the river interlinking project that aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to Betwa in Uttar Pradesh to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

The project involves building a 77-metre tall and a 2-km wide dam and a 230-km canal.

