 Kejriwal In MP: From Free Bus Ride For Women To Advance Govt Schools, AAP Chief Makes 7 Promises If Party Wins Assembly Polls
Kejriwal In MP: From Free Bus Ride For Women To Advance Govt Schools, AAP Chief Makes 7 Promises If Party Wins Assembly Polls

Kejriwal In MP: From Free Bus Ride For Women To Advance Govt Schools, AAP Chief Makes 7 Promises If Party Wins Assembly Polls

Kejriwal takes jibe at Modi, says PM of India should be educated

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Gwalior on Saturday, to sound a poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections. He was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Maan.

Kejriwal made seven promises to the public if Aam Admi Party forms government in Madhya Pradesh. They are:

  1. Free and 24-hour electricity

  2. Free and clean water

  3. Free pilgrimage

  4. Free bus rides for women

  5. Free education by building excellent schools

  6. Free treatment by building luxurious mohalla clinics

  7. 12 lakh jobs for the youth.

Sisodia In Jail, While Dishonest Roam Freely: Kejriwal

Mounting an attack on PM Modi led BJP, Kejriwal said that Delhi Deputy CM--Manish Sisodia-- a son of a teacher, built magnificent government schools in Delhi so that children from weaker sections can avail good education, but today he is in jail and dishonest people are out, roaming without any fear.

'India Deserves Educated PM'

Hitting out at Modi government's decision of demonetisation in 2016, Kejriwal said "Did demonetisation end corruption and terrorism? Had there been an educated government, it would not have done demonetisation. Modi ji himself has said that he has studied till school, today in the modern 21st century, the PM of India should be educated."

