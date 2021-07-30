‘Keen Kolkata’ brings art works of Bengal to home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Works of 50 artists from Kolkata are on display in an online exhibition ‘Keen Kolkata’.

Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal, has organised the month-long exhibition. The exhibition has begun from July 28 and will continue till August 28 on its social media pages including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This is the seventh exhibition of the foundation.

Artists from different regions of West Bengal have showcased their works like painting, sculpture, print and graphics.

An artist Jyotirmoy De depicts rural life – landscapes and insects and moths that live around humans – through his oil work.

An abstract work, ‘Metamorphosis in Nature’, by Mithun Mandal, ‘Unspeakable’, by Subhendu Biswas, ‘Divine Love 5’, by Gopal Chandra Naskar, ‘The Pomehranate,’ by Apurba Karati are also on display. There works are in mix media and acrylic on canvas.

Besides, Anirban Mitra, Anish Nandy, Aparna Biswas, Sharmila Pal, Shantanu Chatterjee, Ram Kumar Manna, Meenu Manna, Pooja Sarkar, Marina Majumdar and others have also exhibited their works.

Gopal Chandra Naskar and Mithun Mandal have taken charge of the exhibition. Painter Akhilesh inaugurated the exhibition virtually. Former principal of Shantiniketan, Nandulal Mukherjee, was chief guest.

Founder of the foundation Govind Vishwas says digital presentation of the participating artists was done.

“We are planning to bring artists from Assam, Uttar Pradesh and other states to one platform, so that the foundation can make a different identity,” Vishwas says.

Art lovers can also enter the exhibition directly through QR code scanner.