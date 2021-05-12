Katni: Youth spreading rumours about Covid vaccine booked, shares video to prevent vaccination

Bhopal/ Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against youth for spreading rumours about Covid vaccine in Katni, police said on Wednesday.

The youth, who claimed himself as national president of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, had released a video and appealed to people to share it as much as possible. He also appealed to people belonging to OBCs category not to get themselves vaccinated.

Taking cognisance, the police have registered a case at Rithi police station against the youth.

Superintendent of police, Katni, Mayank Awashthi said accused is Jageshwari Lodhi, a resident of village Heerapur under Rithi police station area. “We got information about the viral video. The video was checked and on the basis of video, the identity of the accused was established,” he said.

Sources said that accused, in the video, claimed that Covid-19 infection is spreading because of vaccination. He also claimed that the government and administration wanted to eliminate people belonging to OBCs, farmers and labourers as only upper caste people want to live in this country. He concluded his message with Jai Hind, Jai Jawan and Jai Bharat.