Katni: Quiz on heritage organised at school

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): With the objective of conserving and promoting historical and cultural heritage of Katni district and raising awareness among people about it, the Katni unit of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) organised a Pratham Heritage Quiz 2022 at First Step Nursery School.

According to school authorities, 29 teams from seven schools participated in the quiz.

Talking to the media, the school authorities stated Goddess Saraswati was worshipped before commencement of quiz after which tributes were paid to former history department head at Jabalpur University, RK Sharma.

This was followed by a written quiz and verbal quiz. The results of the competition were announced. Ansh Shrivastava and Mehek Kevat from Chicago Public School bagged first position followed by students Ujjawal Yadav and Chitransh Solanki of Royal Palm Public School bagging second position.

Arpita and Sumit from RC Higher Secondary School finished third in the competition. Ansh and Mehek have been chosen for the state level quiz.