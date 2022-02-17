Katni: Passenger bus overturns, over one dozen passengers sustain injuries

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus overturned in which more than a dozen passengers sustained injuries near Paroha locality, Pipariya, Katni on Thursday.

According to reports, the bus was heading towards Jabalpur from Rithi, Katni.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called an ambulance. The injured were admitted to the district hospital. The condition of three passengers was critical.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:52 PM IST