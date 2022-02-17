e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Katni: Passenger bus overturns, over one dozen passengers sustain injuries

According to reports, the bus was heading towards Jabalpur from Rithi, Katni.
FP News Service
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus overturned in which more than a dozen passengers sustained injuries near Paroha locality, Pipariya, Katni on Thursday.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called an ambulance. The injured were admitted to the district hospital. The condition of three passengers was critical.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
