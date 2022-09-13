Watch video: Man taken to hospital in JCB after failing to get ambulance in Katni

snap from the viral video |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A man, sustained injuries in a road accident, was taken to hospital in a JCB after failing to get an ambulance in Barhi, Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, two bikes collided with each other on Barhi Khatauli road on Monday in which the man sustained severe injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The locals called the ambulance but it did not reach the spot even after waiting for around half an hour. As the health condition of the man was deteriorating, the locals put him in the front bucket of the JCB and reached the hospital.

The JCB driver, Pushpendra Vishwarma said that the accident occurred in front of his shop in which one person got critically injured. When the ambulance did not reach there, they tried to stop a few auto rickshaws but it did not work. Following which, they decided to carry him in the JCB.

On the other hand, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Pradeep Mudiya said that the matter came to his notice. Because of no ambulance services in Barhi, the problem came to the fore. A proposal had been sent for ambulance service in the area and it would be available soon.

When asked about a few ambulances lying in the hospital, he said that because of a shortage of staff, it was not operating. It would get functional as soon as the staff deployed.