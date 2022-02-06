Katni: Group of youths attack on food plaza at city’s railway station, 1 dies, 4 sustain injuries

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths attacked a food plaza in which one youth died and four sustained injuries at the main railway station of the district on Friday night, the police said.

The youth who died was identified as Deepak. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to GRP in charge RK Patel, as soon as the police received the information about the incident, a team of officials rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital and the body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy.

Patel said that in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the youths were upset over the termination from the job. The youths who attacked the shop used to work as vendors at the shop (Deepak Food Plaza). A few days ago, the owner of the shop fired these youths and hired new vendors.

Because of which, the youths had attacked the shop. All the youths were taken into custody and further probe was on, Patel added.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:26 AM IST