Katni: 6 cadets of district participate in state level Judo Competition

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six judo players of Katni district rose to success at the district level Judo championship to storm into the state level championship, scheduled to be held in Indore. Notably, the district level competition was organised for the first time at High School Nanhwara, Katni on August 1, 2022.

According to District Judo Association President Anil Lalwani, the district level judo competition was organised in Katni under the joint aegis of Department of Education, Madhya Pradesh and District Judo Association, Katni. President Lalwani continued to inform that the 6 shortlisted cadets have performed splendidly at the district level, and are now slated to represent Katni at the state level, which will take place in Indore . The team is under the supervision of Coach Anup Shrivas and Assistant Coach Vishant Joseph.

'The names of the Judo players who have made it to the state level competition are Sudhanshu Singh (81 kg weight category), Deepali Choudhary (44 kg), Sulochana Bhumia (40 kg), Ravi Vanshkar (60 kg), Tushar Vanshkar (55 kg) and Pradyum Vanshkar (60 kg junior category)', said Lalwani, while adding that the team left for Indore on Friday. District Sports Officer Vijay Bhaar, Naad Gunjan Kala Parishad President Mohan Das Nagwani and Venu Mukesh Shakya and District Judo Association President Anil Lalwani have congratulated the selected players, while wishing them the best of luck for the state level competition.

President Lalwani further informed that the competition witnessed the footfall of various Judo players belonging to government and private schools of the state in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 category.

