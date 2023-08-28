Karni Sena Seeks 80-100 Seats From BJP, Cong For Kshatriyas Candidates Or Else To Go To Poll As Independents, Says Shekhawat

Karni Sena national president Raj Singh Shekhawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena has demanded the ruling BJP and Congress to consider Rajput community candidates on 80 to 100 seats while distributing tickets for the upcoming assembly elections or else they would go to the polls as independents.

The demand was raised by Karni Sena national president Raj Singh Shekhawat while addressing a convention ‘Kshatriya Ekta Maha-Padav’ at Bittan Market Dussehra Maidan here on Sunday.

“This time the Kshatriyas should contest 80 to 100 seats in the assembly elections. Political parties have been neglecting Kshatriyas for years. It won't work anymore.

Maximum participation of Kshatriyas has to be ensured in the coming assembly elections. If there is no consensus, a befitting reply will be given to these political parties by the Kshatriyas in the upcoming polls,” Shekhawat said.

He said, “Karni Sena supports implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with immediate effect in the entire country. He also raised the demand of declaring Bundekhand a separate state as currently the area falls under Uttar Pradesh - Madhya Pradesh border.

He also expressed concern over misuse of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, saying that the Sena does not oppose the Act but was against its misuse.

Karni Sena key demands

* Formation of Kshatriya Welfare Board, Savarna Commission and Sanatan Board

* Strict laws to check love jihad, land jihad and religious conversion jihad

* Hostels in every district for Kshatriya students

* Implementation of population control law.

* Advocates strictest laws to stop cow slaughter

* Declare India as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra

* Give financial aid and preference in government jobs to all ex-servicemen, paramilitary forces and families of martyrs.

* Abolition of control of the government on Math temples.

* Reinstatement of all the employees inducted during Covid 19

* Heritage status to the unclaimed properties of the princely states

* Special Arm force (SAF) amalgamation of Madhya Pradesh Police

* Stringent laws should be made to protect mother cow ?

