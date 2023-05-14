Karnataka victory: Congress to add more sops in election manifesto

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After registering a thumping victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress party is planning to add more sops in their election manifesto. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and former chief minister Kamal Nath held meeting with election manifesto (vachan patra) committee members here on Sunday. Issues like law and order, women's safety were also discussed at the meeting.

The Leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh told media persons that final draft of election manifesto would be ready soon. The MPCC is preparing for Assembly elections to be held in state this year. Party sources said manifesto would be amended to add more points. The party, which is preparing the separate election manifesto for women, has announced to give financial assistance of Rs 1.500 to women. Now, party can offer free bus travel in the state, sources said. Sops for anganwadi and mini anganwadi workers will be included in the manifesto while police personnel on night duty might get additional allowance with a month’s salary extra every year.

Besides, Congress party is preparing separate manifesto for every district. The party has claimed that manifesto would be a game changer in Assembly elections.

“Manifesto will address needs of all section of the society. Construction of cowshed, education, medicine, agriculture, farmers, facelift of religious places, social environment, employment will be covered,” a party functionary said.

