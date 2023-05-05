Karnataka controversy rocks MP: 3 Bajrang Dal activists arrested, 200 booked for ransacking Congress office in Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three Bajrang Dal activists were arrested late on Thursday night for allegedly vandalising the Congress office in the city. The Hindu organisation is going all rampant after the Karnataka Congress proposed to ban "organisations spreading hatred like PFI and Bajrang Dal."

Police had registered a case of vandalism against more than 200 Bajrangis on a complaint by Congress in the Kotwali police station.

The three arrested accused include Bajrang Dal's publicity head Sumit Thakur who is the key accused in the matter.

Notably, videos showing men wearing saffron scarfs and waving saffron flags barging into the Congress office went viral on Thursday. After protesting for 30 minutes in front of the office with no police around, the Bajrang Dal activists barged inside the office and ransacked it, Congress leaders alleged.

Congress state president Kamal Nath cornered the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said that the saffron activists entered the office and ransacked it but the police did not take any action.