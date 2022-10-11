Karate training camp ends in Damoh

e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The Damoh branch of International Karate Federation conducted a one-day training camp at Saraswati Shishu Mandir on Monday, said Federation officials.

As many as 150 karate players associated with the karate training club, school students ensured their participation in the camp.

Officials of International Karate Federation, while talking to the media, stated that the training camp was organised under guidance of head coach of Madhya Pradesh Karate Federation Sensei Santosh Patel. 

The officials added that the camp was aimed at imparting training to the athletes to improve their performance at the district and national-level karate events. 

National and international-level karate medallists along with coaches of the district were also present at the camp.

Head coach of Damoh branch of International Karate Federation Ganesh Bansal told the media that the concluding ceremony of the camp was held on Monday evening in presence of Chandrakant Patkar, the principal of Saraswati Shishu Mandir school.

