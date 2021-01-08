Kangana in Bhopal for high-octane ‘Dhakaad’ shoot

BHOPAL: Film actor Kangana Ranaut reached Bhopal on Friday evening for the shooting of ‘Dhaakad’. Clad in white sari, Ranaut reached here by an Air India flight with Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel provided by the ministry of home affairs.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut, the action-thriller film will be shot in Bhopal, Pachmarhi, Sarni (power plant) and Betul. The actor will take part in the shooting on Saturday. Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the movie. The shooting of the movie will be complete in two months. Actors Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also be seen in the movie.

Grilled in Bandra

Before departing from Mumbai, Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli, were questioned for two hours on Friday at the Bandra police station in Mumbai in a sedition case that has been filed against them. The Bandra police had registered the case against Ranaut and her sister in October following a complaint lodged against them for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their posts on social media.

The first-look teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s actioner, ‘Dhaakad’, was out recently. The 45-second teaser begins with a ferocious and daring Kangana shooting point blank with a machine gun. The movie will be shot across multiple locations in India and abroad. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film will feature many high-octane sequences. And for the same, the makers have met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for training Kangana in Gun Fu, which is a mix of martial arts and gun sequence.