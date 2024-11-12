‘Kamala Harris Lost US Election As The World Is Full Of Male Chauvinists,’ Says Former DG Of NCRB At ‘Lunch Pe Charcha’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), NK Tripathi, asserted that American politician Kamala Harris lost the US election as the whole world is a 'male chauvinist'.

Referring to the recent US presidential election, Tripathi said that the way Kamala has lost the election proves in itself that not only India but the whole world is male chauvinist. Around 10% of people did not vote for Kamala Harris only because she is a woman. America has not been able to elect a single woman president in its history till date, he added.

Tripathi was interacting with some selected girls from the ward of Narela assembly constituency in a dialogue session in the city on Monday. It was part of a campaign ‘Lunch Pe Charcha,’ initiated by the Congress leader Manoj Shukla to make girls aware of their legal rights.

In the dialogue, he said that instead of blaming the girls, the family should make their boys cultured. He also informed them about their legal rights, etc., and also answered their questions.

In response to Prachi Yadav's question from Ward No. 76, Tripathi said, “If someone harasses you in your school, college, market, or any other place, do not let him go. First of all, complain to the school or college, and if there is no hearing even after that, go to the police station and complain.”

“These cases are registered under Section 294. At this time, there may be some trouble, but the person should bear the trouble and definitely complain and get the punishment. In this way, you will be able to help your other girls as well,” he added.

On the question of Zubia Siddiqui from Ward No. 70, he said that the molester should not be spared even if one has to suffer.

Amit Khatri, Prince Navange, Mujahid Siddiqui, Nilofar Khan, Sandeep Saravaiya, Tariq Ali, Anoop Pandey, etc. were present.