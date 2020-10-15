Kamal Nath used to give Rs 5 lakh to all MLAs, alleges BJP candidate Imarti Devi

Even as the Congress has come out with all guns blazing against its former legislators for having switched loyalties in return for cash, woman and child development minister Imarti Devi, on Thursday, levelled a serious allegation at former chief minister Kamal Nath. She claimed that Nath used to pay Rs 5 lakh every month to the MLAs whom he could not accommodate in the council of ministers. That was done to keep these MLAs in good humour, she said.

She said that no matter what the Congress says, the people in her constituency know who she is. He said that it was Nath who used to bribe MLAs and that is why he is now alleging that the former Congress MLAs had sold themselves.

The Congress has been alleging that MLAs who quit the party were paid huge amounts of cash. The turncoats have been denying the charge. However, now Imarti Devi has launched a counter-offensive.