Kamal Nath tweets wrong info, retreats after facing backlash from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted wrong information about retirement of class IV employees to which chief minister objected. Finally, Nath accepted his mistake.
In a series of tweets that Nath sent, one tweet was related to change in retirement age of temporary class IV employees posted as ministers’ staffs.
Nath tweeted wrong information and stated that BJP government has reduced retirement age of class IV employees from 62 to 60 years. The tweet also said the government’s decision had exposed BJP’s malafide intention towards employees.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also released series of tweets. His one tweet said, “Kamal Nath ji, how come you see your face in mirror every day? Your demeaning politics and worry over defeat in bypolls made you to spread false rumours. This dirty work can only be done by you and your party”.
CM in another tweet said government increased age of retirement. Nath realise the mistake and tweeted, “Thanks for clearing confusion of government employees. Congress is always with employees and we will not let anyone harm their interests”.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath played master stroke just before polling date. Nath tweeted that contractual workers will be made government employees and will get benefits accordingly if Congress is voted to power in the state.
The tweet came on the last day of campaigning for bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies on Sunday. The voting will be held on November 3. Nath’s announcement may affect polling choices of voters.
In a series of tweets, Nath said if Congress forms government, Asha, Aaganwadi workers, assistants will be declared as permanent government employees. “We promise that,” he said.
His second tweet stated that if Congress forms government, the contractual employees and Raojgar Sahayak will be regularised and will get benefits like government employees.
“The contractual employees who were thrown out of jobs by BJP government will get them back as was done during Congress government. We promise it,” Nath added.