Kamal Nath tweets wrong info, retreats after facing backlash from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted wrong information about retirement of class IV employees to which chief minister objected. Finally, Nath accepted his mistake.

In a series of tweets that Nath sent, one tweet was related to change in retirement age of temporary class IV employees posted as ministers’ staffs.

Nath tweeted wrong information and stated that BJP government has reduced retirement age of class IV employees from 62 to 60 years. The tweet also said the government’s decision had exposed BJP’s malafide intention towards employees.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also released series of tweets. His one tweet said, “Kamal Nath ji, how come you see your face in mirror every day? Your demeaning politics and worry over defeat in bypolls made you to spread false rumours. This dirty work can only be done by you and your party”.