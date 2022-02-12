Kamal Nath to CM Chouhan: Observe Apology Day for delaying insurance claim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s move to disburse insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, State Congress president Kamal Nath said that state government should observe Apology Day for delay in releasing insurance claims to farmers by more than one year.

“Claims of farmers for their crop loss of kharif 2020 and rabi 2021- for which they also pay a premium amount, was delayed for over one year and six months. The delayed distribution of compensation is now being celebrated by the Shivraj government,” Nath tweeted on Saturday.

Nath wrote that the Shivraj government should rather seek an apology from farmers for delay in insurance compensation.

“When crop loss of two years ago is being compensated now, then one can imagine when the compensation of recent hail-hit crops will come? Claims were made that survey and compensation will be provided within 7 days. But more than two months have passed and a survey of crop damage hasn’t been completed,” Nath remarked.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:18 PM IST