Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi to hand over MP’s development report

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath met national president of the Congress Sonia Gandhi on Monday and submitted a report to her on the state government’s work in the past one year.

The state government plans to organise a function on completion of its one year in office and Sonia may be called to the proposed event.

According to the sources, both Nath and Sonia discussed about the revamp of the state Congress which might soon witness a new president. Nath wants someone close to him to behead the MPCC.

After Nath’s meeting with Scindia, conjectures are flying that Scindia is vying for the post, with an understanding between the two over the issue.

Sources say that since Nath has played an important role in formation of the three-party alliance in Maharashtra and may have discussed with Sonia about the party’s strategy in coming days.

Nath, however, said he discussed with Sonia only about the government’s work during the past one year and about the development plans of the state.