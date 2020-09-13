Kamal Nath insulted MLAs, so they toppled his govt, alleges CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday claimed that his predecessor Kamal Nath used to insult MLAs of his party so they toppled his government.

“Now, the ex-MLAs who crossed over to BJP are getting full respect in their new party,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Bhander.

Chouhan has been justifying the toppling of Nath government and giving reasons for it before the voters in view of upcoming by-elections.

The CM and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are addressing the ex-CM as ‘Gaddar’ a traitor during their public address.

Chouhan said that Nath was the CM who did not believe in visiting people. He never visited any of the fields in villages to understand the flight of farmers and never left the Vallabh Bhawan for the cause of common people.

Chouhan said that if voters want him to remain as a CM, then they have to vote in favour of former MLA Raksha Sironia. He alleged that Nath had betrayed the farmers for not waiving off farm loan, a poll promise of Congress in assembly elections-2018. Scindia also lashed at Nath dubbing him a traitor. “Nath is a traitor, because he did not keep his poll promises made for the farmers and for the youth during assembly elections-2018”.