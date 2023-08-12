Kamal Nath Hits Back At BJP For Questioning His Religious Belief

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday hit back at the ruling BJP, saying worried of losing the assembly polls, the saffron party has started questioning his "religious belief".

In a series of tweets, Kamal Nath, the former chief minister, posted in Hindi: "Nowadays BJP people are more concerned about my faith and belief. The BJP leaders are coining new words like election worship and political hypocrisy and boast of breaking the spell of my magic, It suggest that nothing comes in the mind and heart of BJP people except me."

BJP should chant the name of the people

"Instead of chanting my name, the government, its representatives and the BJP should chant the name of the people, worship people as in the country, public is 'Janardan'.

"In the interest of the public, the BJP government is requested to break the spell of inflation, unemployment, corruption, 50 per cent commission and crime against women." Kamal Nath's remarks came days after the state BJP leaders, especially state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and state unit chief V. D. Sharma, launched scathing attack on him, saying that he organised four-day 'Ram Katha' by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri in Chhindwara last week, due to the upcoming elections.

The saffron party charged that Kamal Nath becomes Hindu before elections. The BJP leaders alleged that the Congress wanted to cash in on the popularity of the controversial self-styled godman. Kamal Nath always say he had constructed a hugh size temple of Lord Hanuman in his home district Chhindwara.

