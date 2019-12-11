Kamal Nath govt is firm in its resolve to suppress mafia-raj in MP, 172 politically motivated cases withdrawn: Says Minister Bala Bachchan

BHOPAL: The state government had withdrawn 172 politically motivated cases from the Courts, and very shortly after proper valuation and assessment the other cases will be withdrawn, said home minister Bala Bachchan, while talking to media, here on Wednesday.

The minister presented the 11 months report card of the crime in the state at a press conference. He claimed that since Chief Minister Kamal Nath led government has come to power the crime rate had dropped in the state.

He claimed that in last one year a drop of 12.96 per cent is seen in eve teasing cases. Similarly a drop has been witnessed in the rape cases as only 31 rapes have occurred as compared to last year. He said murder cases have dropped by 3.5 per cent and drop of 20.37 percent is seen in dacoity cases.

He stated that the Nath government is firm in its resolve to suppress the mafia-raj in MP, he said that the action of administration in Indore against the mafia are the example, “No one will be spared,” he said while talking about Jeetu Soni.

He claimed that the government is trying to protect the youth from the clutches of drug and other substance abuse.

He said the government has taken strict action against the drug mafias while it is reaching out to the youths to inform them about the harms of the drugs.

Over 5,698 programmes have been organised in a year in which around 6 lakh youths have been contacted and motivated to be stay away from drugs.

Money spent on students & colleges: He informed that under the Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Chatra Yojna Rs 128 crore have been allocated to 58,166 students. Under Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojna Rs 169 crore has been given to 25,378 students of the state. He said 21 new polytechnic colleges with the help of Rs 42 crore have been constructed. He said Rs 20 crore had been given to upgrade government and autonomous colleges according to All India Technical Education Council.