Kamal Nath constitutes 3-member panel to probe suicide of a farmer in Chhatarpur

Bhopal: The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, has instituted a three-member Congress MLA committee to investigate the suicide of a farmer who had killed himself in Chhatarpur because he could not pay his electricity bill.

In the last week of December, one of the farmers, Mundendra Singh Rajput, a resident of Matgunwa, of Chhatarpur district, had committed suicide because he had failed to pay the electricity bill of Rs 87,000. The officials of the electricity department had taken away his motorcycle and flour mill machine. Feeling insulted, he had committed suicide.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that three MLAs — former ministers Brijendra Singh Rathore and Harsh Yadav and MLA Vikram Singh — were part of the committee. They are going to collect all the evidence related to the suicide and submit them to the former CM. He added that the deceased had written in his suicide letter that his body should be handed over to government officials so that they could sell his body parts and get back their money.