Kaliasot-Kerwa Reservoir Catchment Area: Govt Land Encroachers Get More Time To Submit Reply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The encroachers of government land have been given more time to place their stand before tehsildar. Notices were issued to them on September 8 and they were told to clarify their stand by September 26. As they could not do it, tehsildar has given them more time.

According to action-taken report submitted by state government before National Green Tribunal, 96 encroachers are in Kaliasot water reservoirs catchment area and 33 are in Kerwa water reservoir catchment area, which falls under purview of panchayat.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has to issue notices to 11 private land encroachers. Remaining encroachers are on government land and they will be dealt by district administration.

Huzur tehsildar Dilip Kumar Chaurasia said, “Notices were issued from tehsil office to government land encroachers in catchment areas. And they were given time till September 26. Only a few of them turned up with documents. So, they have been given more time.”

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “It is lethargic attitude of district administration against government land encroachers who are influential. If district administration issues notices, then it should go with next course of action instead of calling them in next hearing. It shows leniency toward encroachers. We will raise the issue in next hearing on October 20.”

