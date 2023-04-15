Kalanjali Kalotsavam 2023: 16 child artistes’ first stage performance mesmerise audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 16 child artistes of Kalanjali gave their first performance on stage under Rangarohan at Rabindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening. They presented Pushpanjali and Ganesh Kauthuvam.

It was part of Kalotsavam, the 24th annual fest of Kalanjali. The event is seen as a curtain raiser to its silver jubilee celebrations.

The programme began with Bharat Mata Stuti followed by Panchamoorty Kautuvam, Chakravaka Jatiswaram, Nrityati Nrityati Samba Shivam, Bharatanatyam Shabdam and Thillana all in classical dance forms. Thillana is the pure form of dance in Bharatnatyam, which focuses on adavu which means basic steps that are combined to form a dance sequence.

The folk dance section consisted of Haryanvi & Rajasthani Gangaur Folk Dances that set the atmosphere vibrant with the energetic performance of the dancers. Artists Parvatish Pradeep and Pranav Pradeep presented Carnatic form of classical music.

Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Director at Directorate of Culture was the chief guest and Guru Bharati Hombal, Director, Kala Padma, Bhopal, was the guest of honour.

