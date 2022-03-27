Jyotiraditya Scindia unanimously elected Chambal Division Cricket Association president

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was unanimously elected the president of Chambal Division Cricket Association at the annual general meeting of the body on Sunday, in Gwalior, said the association.

Earlier this week, Scindia was appointed president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association. Addressing the joint annual general meeting of Gwalior and Chambal divisions’ cricket associations, the Union minister said that Gwalior will soon become the venue for international cricket matches. The construction of the international-standard stadium in the Gwalior division will be completed in the next 10-12 months and it will become the venue for several upcoming national and international matches, said Scindia.

He instructed the office-bearers of the two associations to organise cricket camps in the two divisions for the cricket enthusiasts and youths who wish to make their career in the sport.

The cricketers like Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan have brought Madhya Pradesh in the eyes of the selectors, the minister said, adding that they were playing international cricket and bringing fame to the state at the Indian Premier League.

“We are producing ample cricketing talent in our state. Camps for children and youngsters would help the coaches groom talent from the beginning, making their roots stronger,” said Scindia.

He assured the members that there would be no partiality in the selection process and the best players would be chosen for the team.

The office bearers also discussed their best performing players for the year 2020-21 at the meeting.

Chairman Prashant Mehta said, “Vikrant Bhadoria (India A), Aman Bhadoria and Shubham Kushwah (India D) played at Under-19 Challenger Trophy while Yatendra Prajapati played at Under-18 Challenger Trophy. Anushka Sharma played in the Girls' Under-19 Challenger Trophy and was the skipper of Under-18 India B team too.”

