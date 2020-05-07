Jyotiraditya Scindia should be made central minister, says MP Minister who recently join BJP Govind Singh Rajput

A loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Govind Singh Rajput, said he wanted to see Scindia as central minister.

During an interaction with media, Rajput said that Scindia should be made a central minister and that it would be decided by the Central leadership of the BJP.

Such a statement came from a supporter of Scindia for the first time after the former Union minister joined the BJP.

BJP has already made Scindia party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha, so he is all set to go to RS.

Nevertheless, the demand for making Scindia a central minister has given an opportunity to the Congress to take him to task. The Congress has already said the party was ready to send Scindia to Rajya Sabha, but he joined the BJP for becoming a central minister.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have already made the above statement. Rajput’s demand for making Scindia a central minister justifies the statement of those two leaders.