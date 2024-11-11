Jyotiraditya Scindia Keeps Away From Canvassing For By-Polls, Rift With BJP Apparent!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia displayed his anger several times when he was with the Congress. But he seems to be angry with the BJP for the first time. Scindia is on good terms with the party’s central leadership, but he is keeping away from the state unit. He has not campaigned for the party candidates for the two by-elections being held in the state.

Scindia is seen campaigning for the party in Assembly election in Maharashtra, but he has been away from Vijaypur and Budhni by-polls for which he was made a star campaigner, though. Scindia was not present even when the party candidates we filing papers for the by-elections. Because Vijaypur belongs to Sheopur which comes under the Chambal region, it is considered a bastion of the Scindias. But Scindia neither held any public meeting in favour of the party candidate nor he took interest in visiting the area.

Not a single public meeting of Scindia was organised in Budhni, although he is popular among the voters in this constituency. It has happened for the first time in four years that Scindia looks angry with the party.

According to sources, Scindia was opposed to admitting Congress legislator from Vijaypur Ramniwas Rawat into the party and giving him a ministerial berth. For Scindia was against giving a cabinet berth to Rawat, he did not campaign for the candidate.

Nevertheless, when Scindia was in the Congress, Rawat was considered to be close to him. It was Scindia who played an important in appointing Rawat executive president of the party in MP. When Scindia quit the Congress in 2020 and joined the BJP, he advised Rawat to take the ruling party membership. Scindia got angry because Rawat refused to resign from the Congress.

Afterwards, the rift between them grew. Even when Rawat joined the BJP, there was not interaction between them. According to sources, Scindia is angry because he has been ignored in the Gwalior area. In Gwalior-Chambal politics, the supporters of Scindia and the veteran BJP leaders are not sailing on the same boat. This is how the chasm between Scindia and the state BJP unit has grown.