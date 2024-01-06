Jurisdiction Over Dow Chemical: Bhopal Court Reserves Order, To Be Out On Jan 18

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has reserved the order on the matter of jurisdiction to try US-based Dow Company in case of Bhopal gas tragedy. The trial court will deliver order on January 18.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Vidhan Maheshwari on Saturday adjourned the hearing till January 18 after American multinational corporation contended that the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of Bhopal court that issued a show cause notice to it on the pleas of petitioners.

The petitioners (gas victims) said Madhya Pradesh High Court decided the issue of jurisdiction in 2012 and therefore Dow Chemical should be made an accused in the case.

Advocate Sandeep Gupta who appeared on behalf of Dow Chemical said, “Our point is that principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur decided in 2012 to try Dow Chemical International Limited, India. But summon has been issued to Dow Chemical Company of US, which is a separate entity. So, trial court does not have jurisdiction to try US-based Dow Company. While CBI pointed out that since HC has already given ruling to try Dow Chemical in 2012, trial court has jurisdiction for it. After hearing arguments of both sides, court has kept the order reserved for next hearing on January 18. ”