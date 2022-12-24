Junior National Equestrian Competition: Cross-country events to begin today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Equestrian cross-country event competitions will be held at the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Competition on Sunday. The national equestrian championship began in the city on December 12 and will end on Sunday.

At the ongoing equestrian national championship, the competitions of one-day events like dressage and show jumping commenced on Saturday. Although the remaining event, cross country, will begin on Sunday, the results of the cross-country event will be declared on the same day.

Cross-country equestrianism is a horse riding endurance test that forms one of the three parts of the sport of eventing (the others are dressage and show jumping). The sport tests the speed, endurance, and jumping ability of the horse. The cross-country course is usually between 4.5 and 6 km long. The aim is to complete the course with few penalties while jumping the obstacles.

More than 200 horses and equestrians from 16 states competed in the junior national championship.