Junior Asian Championships: Girl running on spikes bought from father’s death compensation money qualifies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From running on spikes bought with his father’s death compensation money and clinching gold in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 to qualifying for the Asian Championships, Bushra Khan is a name that India will keep hearing and cheering for in athletes in the upcoming years.

Defying financial odds, Bushra Khan has qualified for the upcoming Junior Asian Championships by finishing second in the women's 5,000m race with a timing of 16.59.05 at Junior Athletics Championships held in Tiruvannamalai. It began from April 28 to April 30. Bushra is training under coach SK Prasad.

After KIYG 2022, everyone started talking about his budding star. In the youth games, she won the 3,000-metre gold at Tatya Tope Stadium, running on spikes she bought from the money the family got as compensation after her father died in a chemical factory blast last year.

At 18, Bushra is the sole breadwinner in her family. Earlier, when Free Press asked Khan what would she do with the prize money of KIYG, she had said, "First I’ll pay our rent, then I’ll buy the monthly groceries, and with the remaining money I will use for my betterment, for my sport."