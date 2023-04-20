JS Anand Trophy Senior Girls’ Cricket Tourney: Bhopal divison beats Gwalior by seven wickets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal division beat the Gwalior division team in the match by seven wickets in the ongoing JS Anand Trophy Senior Girls’ Cricket Tournament on Thursday. In the ongoing tournament, Bhopal's cricketers are performing exceptionally well, as they won back-to-back matches in the second league. This tournament is organised by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). During the match, the Gwalior Division team won the toss and decided to bat first.

Batting first, the Gwalior division team got all out after scoring 87 runs in 31.4 overs. While batting from Gwalior Division, Anushka Sharma scored 36 runs, Bharti Chaudhary scored 16 runs, Amita Dubey scored 12 runs, and Sonam Yadav scored 10 runs.

Bowling from Bhopal division, Captain Preeti Yadav and Nikita Singh took 3 and 3 wickets, respectively; Tamanna Nigam, Palak Vashisht, and Tanishka Sen took 1 wicket each and one run out.

In the second innings, Bhopal division dominated the game and won the match by 7 wickets after scoring 90 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in 22.1 overs. While batting for Bhopal division, Tamanna Nigam remained unbeaten on 14 runs, Saumya Tiwari remained unbeaten on 18, Preeti Yadav scored 21 runs, and Anshulika Singh contributed six runs to their team.

While bowling from Gwalior, Aparna Srivastava got 2 wickets and Bhartiya Chaudhary took one wicket for her team. In this way, Bhopal division defeated Gwalior Division by 7 wickets. At the end, Bhopal team captain Preeti Yadav was announced as the Player of the Match as she not only scored 21 runs but also took three crucial wickets.