Jr National Equestrian Competition from Dec 12-25

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Junior National Equestrian Competition will be held at Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy of Excellence in the city from December 12-25.

On Thursday, Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia had reviewed the preparations for event. She said 200 sportsmen and 200 horses would take part in equestrian event. Team events like show jumping, cross country, tent pegging will be held apart from individual events.

During the review, she asked officials to set up temporary barns for horses. She also spoke to officers about the arrangements to be made for setting up help desk, availability of medical facilities, security, fire brigade arrangement, water facility etc.

Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy of Excellence Chief Trainer Bhagirath Prasad said horse riders from 16 states would participate.