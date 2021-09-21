Joining of selected teachers stops abruptly in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Joining process of over 30,000 teachers selected for Middle and Higher Secondary Schools that started last Friday stopped abruptly on Monday. Selected teachers have been waiting for it for the past three years.

According to media reports, different reasons were given by the district education offices in different districts. Notice pasted at district education office in Bhind said the joining process of middle and higher secondary teachers has been deferred till further notice. Candidates would be informed through sms on their registered mobile numbers, said the order.

In other districts like Morena, public notice displayed at the boards said that joining has been postponed on instructions of senior officials of the school education department.

Is edu department waiting for HC order on OBC quota?

Sources confirmed that the school education department had made all preparations for joining of teachers but some officials suggested that the department should wait for the final decision on OBC quota pending in the High Court. They felt that the final order by the high court was just round the corner. The High Court is expected to give judgment in its next hearing slated on September 30. Meeting of higher officials of school education department and chief minister’s office took place on Monday in which it was decided to wait for the court’s decision else the appointments could get entangled in legal dispute, said a senior official requesting anonymity.

