Jobs to the youths: CM’s ambitious scheme seems to have run to seed due to DTE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s scheme to provide jobs to the youths seems to have run to seed, because the Department of Technical Education (DTE) is dithering on the project.

The scheme has delayed by two months, but the department has yet to work on it.

Registration of beneficiaries is supposed to begin from June 7, but the department has not yet made any portal for it.

The officials of the department tell the government that the scheme will be connected to the Government of India’s portal.

The Government of India runs national apprentice promotion scheme, for which a portal has been made. The officials of the technical education department tried to register the youths of MP through this portal.

Nevertheless, the government at the Centre has not allowed the state to use it. Consequently, the technical education department is trying to make a new portal.

In an effort to end unemployment problem, the Chief Minister is keen on connecting a large number of youths to the scheme before the election.

Since the DTE is moving at a snail’s pace, it does not seem to be possible for the government to implement the scheme.

The registration of the companies that will train the youths will begin from June 7, and the registration of youths who will seek employment will start from June 15.

Placement will be done on July 15. The youths will be appointed from August 1, and the youths will first their first salary only September 1.

Had the DTE officials paid attention, the work would have started by now.

There may be initial problems in the portal being made by the department besides it may take some time to inform the youths about the portal. Against this backdrop, the scheme may be delayed.