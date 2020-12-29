Jewellery trends that won 2020, will go big in 2021, say experts

New Delhi/ Bhopal: While 2020 was all about mindful spending and investment, 2021 would see the return of jewellery as an adornment, as people would embrace back socialising with fervent, say experts.

Jewellery in 2021 would be anything but boring and subtle. So we would see a 'riot of colours' expressed through unusual combinations of very different families of gemstones coming together, giving designers a very rich canvas to paint on, they add. IANSlife spoke to industry veterans to look back at the trends that won 2020 and trends that will rule 2021.



Trends that ruled 2020



Federica Imperiali, Global Head of Product Development at Forevermark Diamonds tells IANSlife: "2020 trends were focused on the importance of protecting our precious planet, personal fulfilment, the value of empowerment and acceptance, and the choices we make. These inspirations brought to life jewellery that suggests a harmonious connection to the natural world: botanical forms combined with sculptural outlines to create a striking new design language. We have seen growing the interest in a multi-faced spirituality and in the willingness to celebrate through jewellery with unusual diamond shape, or amusing hidden details, amulets to bring good luck in our lives."



Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited says: "Trends in 2020 were largely influenced by Covid and we saw its widespread impact on our lifestyle choices as well. Thanks to the omnipresent mask we saw a remarkable shift to fuss-free jewellery especially around the face and in particular the earrings. Hence long flowy danglers and chandeliers gave way to the 'Button-up' trend, giving more power to the evergreen ear studs. Consumers across lapped up this trend and we noticed studs in all shapes and sizes, the larger the better!"



He adds: "With 24/7 video calls, conferences and webinars becoming the new reality in 2020, we saw an amplified need for making 'above the keyboard dressing' impactful. We call this trend 'Zoom-groomed' where less popular jewellery categories like brooches and high-collar necklaces became an instant rage. A must have to add zing to those never-ending lockdown meetings."



Ketan Chokshi, Jewellery Designer & Co-Owner, Narayan Jewellers says: "2020 was an active year till the mid of March. However, things were put on hold till June-July and no trend was observed during that period. One most important observation that I would like to add here is that customers' sentiment towards jewellery has become even stronger during these COVID times. We did not see any compromise when people started buying jewellery."



Some of the jewellery trends observed in 2020 are:

1. Chokers: Be it a casual choker, a gold one or a diamond choker, this beautiful necklace which fits on the neck is loved by everyone. Chokers have a tendency to add class to any outfit while defining your neck beautifully.



2. Gold tones: Long royal necklaces with earrings made of Kundan, Polki, and Meenakari were an important part of the jewellery trend in 2020. It included multi-layered necklaces, and pieces with delicate but detailed work that formed a part of the trend.



3. Studs: Stud is that piece of jewellery which will never go out of fashion. The availability of studs in various shapes, size, colour and the easiness to wear keeps the jewellery piece in trend always.



4. Accessories played an important role: This year has seen the use of a lot of accessories like maangtika, pasa, haathphool, light weight bangles and bracelets. Even if one is not wearing heavy jewellery pieces, accessorising your attire can change your entire look.

