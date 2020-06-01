Janshatabdi brings home 342 stranded Bhopalities

BHOPAL: Stranded in Jabalpur for over two months due to corona-enforced lockdown, hundreds of Bhopalities heaved a sigh of relief as arrived at Habibganj Railway on Monday.

The Janshatabdi Express arrived at 11:00am at Habibganj Railway station --first day when 200 trains have been allowed to run across the country. The Bhopal-bound train brought home 342 passengers from Jabalpur.

Passengers, arriving at the Habibganj were well equipped wearing masks, face shields and gloves the accessories needed to fight COVID-19 infections. They stood in queue maintaining safe distancing as they were subjected to thermal screening before going out of the station. One by one, they came out from station. Security personnel were deployed at exit points to ensure smooth exit of the passengers.

However, non-availability of public transport outside the station hassled the passenger. They either had to wait for their family to pick them or march on foot to their respective destinations.

Bhopal being the red zone, public transport, cabs taxis are still off roads.

People coming to receive their relatives were allowed to go inside the platform. There were also no potters at the platform to help the passengers with the luggage

No train at Bhopal stn in daytime on day 1

No other train arrived at Bhopal Railway station in daytime and all the platforms wore a deserted look throughout the day. Twenty eight trains have to pass through Bhopal and Habibganj Railway stations.

Station Manager (on duty) AK Rawat said, “ No train arrived at Bhopal Railway station in daytime as only originating trains are running from various station so the trains will arrive at their respective arrival time in night hours at the station.”

We have made all preparations as per the guideline and protocol, said Rawat elaborating that the entry point is at platform No-1, while the exit will be through platform no-6 .