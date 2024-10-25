Jail Administration On High Alert During Festive Season In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The jail administration has asked all officials to remain alert during the festival season from October 28 to November 4 and have cancelled leaves of all ranks, the officials said here on Thursday. Since 2016, the night of Diwali has become a nightmare for the jail officials.

On October 31, 2016, eight SIMI activists escaped after scaling the Bhopal central jail wall. Before fleeing, they killed one head warder. Later, they were gunned down on the outskirts of Bhopal on the next day of Diwali. Currently, 32 SIMI activists are lodged in Bhopal central jail in a high security cell called ‘Anda Cell’.

Director general prisons GP Singh has issued a detailed letter to the jail officials about the standard operating procedure (SOP) to opt during the alert period. From October 29 to November 3, major festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated.

The jail administration has asked the officials to get alert a day before and also remain alert after the celebrations conclude. It was instructed that all the officials responsible shall remain on jail premises and they shall monitor the other staff. The jail superintendent and deputy superintendents should also conduct inspections from time to time.

All the officials shall remain at their headquarters, so that if any untoward situation or any emergency occurs action can be taken accordingly. It was warned that if any untoward situation occurs, the jail superintendent will be responsible. It was also asked to launch a search operation and to avoid any prohibited items to reach to the prisoners.