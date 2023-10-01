Jageshwari Mata Mandir Lok To Be Developed: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Jageshwari Mata Mandir Lok will be developed at the historic Jageshwari Mata Temple of Chanderi. Chouhan was addressing the Ladli Bahna Sammelan at Chanderi tehsil of Ashoknagar district today. Two thousand pattas were distributed under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-adhikar Awasiya Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said that there is no shortage of funds for the development of Ashok Nagar and Chanderi. Every possible help will be extended to the farmers. The relief amount will be distributed soon after conducting a survey.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP K.P. Yadav and other public representatives, Ladli Bahnas and a large number of people were present.

Chouhan said that we have implemented schemes for public welfare. The previous government had stopped many of our schemes. They have been resumed like Kanyadaan Yojana, Teerth Darshan Yojana. Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana has been launched. The beneficiary Ladli Bahna will be getting Rs 1250 per month. Gradually this amount will be increased to Rs. 3000 in the accounts of the Ladli Bahnas.

Chief Minister said that Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is a kind social revolution. For the eligible people left out in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses will be provided under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana. The poor with no houses of their own will get housing facility. The Chief Minister said that now cooking gas will be given to Ladli Bahnas and beneficiary women of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for Rs 450. The Ladli Bahnas who do not have cooking gas in their names, the cylinders registered in the name of their husbands will be transferred to the sisters.

No hindrance in education

Chouhan said that CM Rise School is providing even better facilities to poor and rural children than private schools. The children going to another village after passing class 5th and 8th will be given a bicycle, meritorious students in class 12th will be given a laptop and three meritorious students securing top positions in their respective schools will be given e-scooties. Chouhan said that the state government will pay the fees of students studying in medical, IIT, engineering and law colleges. Chouhan said that employment will be provided to one member of every family.

50 bed hospital to Chanderi

Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that Chief Minister Chouhan has done unprecedented work in the interest of women by launching the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. He said that Chief Minister Chouhan has gifted a 50-bed hospital to Chanderi today. Chanderi area has historical importance. The fort and Sari here are famous in the world. Drinking water has been supplied to Chanderi from Rajghat project. CM Chouhan is working in the interest of all sections of the society. In the programme.

