Jablapur reports 4th murder in 3 days: Watchman beaten up to death in Gorabazar

Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur reported fourth murder in three days of Holi .

The incident happened at Sports club near Gorabazar police station area, where a miscreant hit a guard with stick and he succumbed to head injury.

According to Station in-charge Vijay Paraste, locals found the dead body of guard Gulabnath, working as watch man in Santosh Patel’s plot. On Thursday evening, Gulabnath asked his neighbours to leave because his friends were coming. However, when they returned, they were shocked to see the dead body of Gulabnath.

Police suspects the unknown miscreant must have killed Gulabnath due to some rivalry. Further investigation is underway.

Three murders in two days

Similarly, on March 9, a group of youths stabbed a 22-year-old boy in Madhotal area of Jabalpur.

In another incident in Madhotal,a biryani party was organised on March 8, where two groups entered into a brawl. Accused Rajjan Dubey, along with his friends, allegedly stabbed Nandkishore Khatik to death. The accused was arrested by the police.

On the same day, another incident was reported in Jabalpur, when alcoholic Prahlad Lodhi axed his wife Tarabai to death after she refused to give him money for liquor.When his daughter rushed to save her mother, the accused attacked her as well.

The accused was arrested and his injured daughter was admitted to the hospital.