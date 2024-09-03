Jabalpur's Sarabjit Singh Narang: A Lifelong Blood Donor Saving Lives For Over Three Decades

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): For the past 35 years, Sarabjit Singh Narang, known as the Blood Donor of Jabalpur, has been dedicated to the cause of donating blood without hesitation.

At 55 years old, Sarabjit has donated blood 160 times and given Single Donor Platelet Therapy (SDPT) over 100 times. Residing in Jabalpur’s Ranjhi area, his journey began in 1990 when, at the age of 21, he first donated blood during his 12th grade after learning about the need from a neighbor who required a transfusion for surgery.

Sarabjit soon realized the critical need for regular donations and formed the Disha Welfare group, which now provides free blood to 360 children suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell disease. His group also raises awareness about these conditions, organizes blood donation camps, and assists with government schemes.

Sarabjit believes everyone should donate blood every three months, as it could be life-saving for someone in need. He prays for the well-being of those whose lives are saved by his blood, hoping they never suffer again.

There have been times when people run from one blood bank to another in desperate attempts to save their loved ones, only to find the blood type doesn’t match or there’s no donor available.

In such critical moments, patients may lose their lives due to a lack of blood. This is why everyone should come forward to donate blood without hesitation—it is the truest form of service.